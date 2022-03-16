Death Notice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bernard "Bernie" Nofziger, 93, of Lebanon, passed away February 9, 2022, in Zihuatanejo, Mexico. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

