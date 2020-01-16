Death notice

Mary Brookes, 58, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Corvallis. Service details are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Walter Samuel Rowe, 76, of Lebanon, passed away, Sunday, January 12,2020 at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Claudia Telechea, 77, passed away on January 15, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Hal A. Lindsley, 91, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Susan White, 75, passed away January 16, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. There will be no services for her. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Douglas F. Willis, 62, passed away January 11, 2020 at the Veteran’s hospice facility in Vancouver, Washington. A local memorial service will be held at a later date. All County Cremation and Burial Services is handling arrangements.
Joyce K. Wilson, also known as Rhea Joyce Wilson, of Corvallis, formerly of Salem, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com