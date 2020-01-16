Death notice

Susan White, 75, passed away January 16, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. There will be no services for her. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Douglas F. Willis, 62, passed away January 11, 2020 at the Veteran’s hospice facility in Vancouver, Washington. A local memorial service will be held at a later date. All County Cremation and Burial Services is handling arrangements.