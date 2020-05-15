Death notice

Death notice

Roberta Lynn Schellenger, 70, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday. May 13, 2020Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Raymond Wesley Stevens, 85, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Teresa D. Delahoyde, 62, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Santa De La Pena, 81, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

