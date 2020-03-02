Death notice

Antonia Carmelita Hessel, 86, of Albany, passed away on February 26, 2020. A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Ruth Howarth Gropp, 99, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Patrick Henry Aylward, 85, of Albany, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Sandra Lee Thompson, 78, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
David Cecil Wiggins, 48, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Dennis “Mike” Reineccius, 75, of Lebanon, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Albany. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Harriet Ann Alexander, 65, died on Monday, January 27, in Lebanon. To read her obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Michael Reardon, 53, of Lebanon, died Sunday in Lebanon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Stanley Edward Sylvester, 95, died on Thursday, February 27, in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.