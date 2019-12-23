Death Notice

 Lucille Isabelle Rapp, 103, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.  www.sweethomefuneral.com

 Michael James Lordier, 27, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.  www.sweethomefuneral.com

 Steven G. Crocker, 70, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.  www.sweethomefuneral.com

Hollis “Gene” Nelson, 91, of Albany, passed away on December 20, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Ethel M. Norgar, 94, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Corvallis.  At Ethel's request no services are planned.  McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.mchenryfuneralhome.com 

Anna Upenieks, 92, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her Corvallis home.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Diejri Galjour, 62, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

