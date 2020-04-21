Death Notice

Loretta Bertholl, 88 of Waldport passed away April 13, 2020 in Corvallis. Services are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory. www.demossdurdan.com

Shirley Weber, 83, of Corvallis, passed away April 19, 2020 in Corvallis. Services are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory. www.demossdurdan.com

Norman Eson, 90, of Corvallis passed away April 14, 2020 in Portland. Services are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory. www.demossdurdan.com

Karen Reed, 66, of Corvallis, passed away April 11, 2020 in Corvallis. Services are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory. www.demossdurdan.com

Joseph H. Bidwell, 90 of Albany, passed away Monday evening at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

William "Bill" Pitcher, 66, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.  Services will be held at a later date.  Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

