Death Notice

Audrey Jean Androes, 92, of Aumsville, Oregon passed away January 9, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.
Edward Eugene Bennett, 75, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in John Day, Oregon. The family is planning a funeral service in the near future at McHenry Funeral Home. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Gloria L. Fox, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
James Paul Garron-Rodgers, 63, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Aubrey Earl Wing, Jr., 86, of Lebanon, formerly of Eugene, died Saturday at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com
Alberta Power, 88 of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Arthur Aragon, 54, of Corvallis, passed away January 12, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Donald Thomas Hostetler, 89, passed away on Monday, January 13, in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences for his family please visit www.hustonjost.com.