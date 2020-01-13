Death Notice

Audrey Jean Androes, 92, of Aumsville, Oregon passed away January 9, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.

Edward Eugene Bennett, 75, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in John Day, Oregon. The family is planning a funeral service in the near future at McHenry Funeral Home. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Gloria L. Fox, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

James Paul Garron-Rodgers, 63, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.