Death notice

Donna Mae Tagen, 75, of Lebanon and Sweet Home passed away Tuesday at a care home in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Sarah J. Lovelady, 90, of Albany, passed away February 20, 2020 please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.

Michael Luther Ryan, 58, of Newport, Oregon, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Ronald Arthur Swartzendruber, 48 passed away at Salem Hospital February 19, 2020. Arrangements are being made by Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com

Donna L. Brown, 85, passed away in Lebanon on Thursday, February 20, 2020. To leave condolences for the family and to read her obituary please visit www.hustonjost.com.

