Death notices

Donald “Mike” Denno, 70, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, July 29 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Lewis McLaren Jr., 84, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Steven Arnold Mitzel, 64, of Lebanon, died, Thursday, July 16 at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Sandy Jean Nelson, 56, passed away on Thursday, July 30, in Crawfordsville. For service information and to leave condolences for her family please visit www.hustonjost.com
Suzanne Orr, 83, of Albany passed away Wednesday at Brookdale of Albany. At the family’s request, no services are planned at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Walter Blair Spencer, 76, formerly of Blodgett passed away at home in San Diego, California on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Condolences can be expressed at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/waltersjourney2
