Death notices

Frank George Coleman, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday in Corvallis. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James M. Douglas, 91, of Albany, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Anita Katharina Press, 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Carol Lea Webb, 78, of Monmouth, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.