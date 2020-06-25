Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

James Blakley Eblin, 79, of Corvallis passed away at his home in Corvallis on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Ralph Louis Killinger, 90, of Bancroft, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, June 24. Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho is handling the arrangements.

Virginia E. Broennimann, 93, of Corvallis passed away June 24, 2020, at a care home in Adair Village. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Ronald Phillip Rice, 81, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Curtis Gail Caswell, 60, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Bonnie Lynn Inahara, 53, of Albany passed away Wednesday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Bruce Robert VanHoute, 57, of Corvallis passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.  www.mchenryfuneralhome.com 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News