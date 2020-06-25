Death notices

James Blakley Eblin, 79, of Corvallis passed away at his home in Corvallis on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Ralph Louis Killinger, 90, of Bancroft, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, June 24. Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho is handling the arrangements.
Virginia E. Broennimann, 93, of Corvallis passed away June 24, 2020, at a care home in Adair Village. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Ronald Phillip Rice, 81, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Curtis Gail Caswell, 60, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Bonnie Lynn Inahara, 53, of Albany passed away Wednesday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Bruce Robert VanHoute, 57, of Corvallis passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.