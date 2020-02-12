Death notices

Margaret Mae Hansen, age 86, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Salem Hospital. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Lorretta Gardner Holliday, 83, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Shirley Hutcheson, 76, of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Donald Marsh of Lebanon passed away at his residence on his 83rd birthday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis died on February 11, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
James David White, 84, died Monday, February 10, 2020. Services are pending. Visit www.weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guestbook.