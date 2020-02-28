Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert R. Egan, 82, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Willemien Eikelenboom, 76, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

William “Bill” P. Hess, 98, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Springfield. To read his obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Jack Marvin Kolling, 88, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Albany. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News