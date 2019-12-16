Death notices

Scott Ryan Allison, 39 of Scio, passed away Thursday December 12, 2019. A private family service will be held. Weddle Funeral Services is handling arrangements. (www.weddle-funeral.com)

Gerald A. Bouck, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019. A full obituary is available at Weddle-Funeral.com.

Robert "Bob" Ford, 71, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Lebanon. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Gerald A. Formiller, 82, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

