Death notices

Gene B. Newcomb, 89, of Corvallis passed away November 19, 2019, Omega Funeral and Cremation Services, no services planned.

Catharin S. Newcomb, 87, of Philomath passed away December 2, 2019. Omega Funeral and Cremation Services, no services planned.

Thelma Louise Brady, 67, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

William Hugh Kennington, Jr., 94, of Tualatin, longtime resident of Ontario, passed away Saturday. He will be laid to rest in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com