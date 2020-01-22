Death notices

Joe L. Gamblin, 84, of Albany, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Jessica Robi Norton, 40, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eric L. Pages, 49, of Philomath, passed away January 11, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Virginia Mae Schrock, 90, of Corvallis, passed away January 20, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Keith A. Weygandt, 63, of Sweet Home, passed away January 20, 2020. Arrangements are by AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

