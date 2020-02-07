Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Louis C. Carlson, 61, of Philomath, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling the arrangements.

Judy Kay Heimbuch, 69, passed away in Lebanon on Thursday, February 6. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.

Errol Wayne Jones, 78, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Family and friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News