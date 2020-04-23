Death notices

Death notices

Peggy Joyce Baier, 89, of Sweet Home, died Wednesday in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Julane Ellen Brenneman, 88, of Scio died Wednesday in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norma J. Foster, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday in Sublimity. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Bradley Allen Jarrett, 57, of Scio, died Wednesday, April 22, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

Erma Lou Miller, 74, of Lebanon, died Friday at The Oakes of Lebanon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Alan H. Robinson, PhD, 85, of Corvallis, died at Willamette Springs Memory Care on Thursday, April 23, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

