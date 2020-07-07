Death notices

Larry J. Blus, 86, formerly of Corvallis, passed away July 2, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Carol Marie Ritchey, 60, passed away at her home in Corvallis, on Monday, July 6, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com Norma June Green, 82, of Albany, passed away July 6, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Ashley M. Kropf, 23, of Halsey, died accidentally, Monday, July 6, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.