Death notices

Helen Josephine Mattison, 91, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com
Barbara Jean Whipple, 83, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Terry Allen Walczyk, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Kevin Stutzman, 68, of Albany passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com
Paul Allan Trosper, 88, of Corvallis, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
James “Jim” Lang, 83, formally of the Albany-Corvallis area, passed away June 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Johnson funeral Home is handling the arrangements of Salem.
Janet Mae Libbey, 85, of Corvallis, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
James C. Shaffer, 61, of Corvallis, passed away June 29, 2020 Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Gladys L. Finn, 94, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House Sunday. At her request no services will be held, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.