Death notices

Carla Zingarelli Rosenlicht, 95, of Corvallis died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Charles "Chuck" Bartholomaus, 87, of Corvallis passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Frasher Eugene Coleman, 60, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, June 30 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com