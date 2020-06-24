Death notices

June Avalon Pattison, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
John William Watson, 61, of Albany and formerly of Depoe Bay, passed away Wednesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com
Alleen S. Porter, 74, of Albany passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Private family services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Mary Jane Kivela, 78, of Halsey passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
W. Geraldine Smith, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
