Death Notices

Death Notices

Sandra Kay Ferguson, 79, of Corvallis died Feb.13. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary G. "Trudy" Fuller, 77, of Corvallis died at her Corvallis home on Sunday, February 14, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Lou Hudson, 68, of Sweet Home died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Edith Ramirez, 90, of Albany died February 12, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home.

Saly A. Riessen, 82 of Albany, died Sunday February 14, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

