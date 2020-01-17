Death notices

Jeanne Downs, 95, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Ernest Atwood Kerr, 89, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Esther Renstrom, 96, of Sutherlin, formerly of Eugene, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Timothy Carl Smothers, 63, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, January 13, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Vickie Lynn Walker, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Doyle Dennis Wohlers, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (www.weddle-funeral.com)