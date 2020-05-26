Death notices

Death notices

Shirley June Baxter, 90, of Corvallis, passed away May 24, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Beverly Irene Hill, 88, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Corvallis. Please leave condolences for her family at www.hustonjost.com.

David W. Schmedding, 77, of Corvallis, passed away May 21, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Caleb Frank Simonis, 19, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Shelby Rose Simonis, 16, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com   

Darrell Spinney, 74, of Kings Valley, passed away May 23, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Mellissa L. Williams, 43, of Corvallis, passed away May 20, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com      

John D. Rubel, 89 of Philomath, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Joan Froemke, 85, of Lebanon, passed away, Sunday at the Oaks of Lebanon.  Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com.

