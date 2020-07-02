Death notices

Edward “Gene” Edgerly, 99, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday at Meadowlark Senior Living. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Deanna Kozak, 68, of Albany passed away June 30, 2020. Serving the family, Weddle Funeral Service - Lebanon.
Andrew C. Tetrick, 58, passed away at his home in Philomath on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Dale Leroy Morgan, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Dorothy Kuulei Morse, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
