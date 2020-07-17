Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Lee Dehut, 65, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Corvallis. Currently looking for friends or relatives. www.demossdurdan.com

Beulah “Bea” Janet Schlegel, 97 of Albany, passed away Thursday evening at Lydia’s House in the Mennonite Village. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Richard Hansler, 91, of Corvallis, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements are by Mchenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com