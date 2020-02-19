Death notices

James A. Elton, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Dale Leon Evans, 64, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth "Betsy" McCambridge, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Lenora Maxine McCoy, 100, formerly of Albany, passed away February 15, 2020. Virgil T. Golden Funeral is handling the funeral arrangements.

Thomas Perry Smith, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)