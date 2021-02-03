 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices

Death Notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Darren Lewis Gray, 58, died at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, January 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William “Tim” Timothy Hand, 68, of Albany, died Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce Rebecca Hildebrand, 75, of Alsea passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Chester “Chet” A. Russell, 97, of Albany, died Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dale Wendell Wagman, 88, of Corvallis, died January 28, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News