Death notices

Charles “Ray” Barr, 92, of Albany passed away on June 11, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Genevieve M. Hughes, 96, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Corvallis. Crown Memorial is handling the arrangement.
Frances Mary Miller, 81, passed away on Friday, June 12 in Albany. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Brunilda Villanueva-Diaz, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 10 in Scio. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
Thomas M. Silverthorn, 79, passed away at his home in Philomath, Sunday, June 14, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.
William J. Corcoran, 99, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Ruth A. Coddington, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 13, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.
Cleatis D. Frederick, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 13, in Albany. To leave condolences for his family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.