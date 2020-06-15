Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles “Ray” Barr, 92, of Albany passed away on June 11, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Genevieve M. Hughes, 96, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Corvallis. Crown Memorial is handling the arrangement.

Frances Mary Miller, 81, passed away on Friday, June 12 in Albany. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Brunilda Villanueva-Diaz, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 10 in Scio. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.

Thomas M. Silverthorn, 79, passed away at his home in Philomath, Sunday, June 14, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.