Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JoAnne Ashby, 95, of Albany passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Mennonite Village under hospice care. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Christy Lee Belling, 61, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Haven M. England, 70, of Albany, formerly of Utah, passed away Tuesday, June 16, at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Luther McCanlas, 93, of Albany passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

George E. Mitchoff, 91, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Charles Marion Roepke, 78, of Albany passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Reese Thomas, 80, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)