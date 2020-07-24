Death notices

Death notices

Christine Rose Marie Charles, 98, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Albany. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Frederick Kromling Burke, 82, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Zachary James Maynard, 6, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020, in Portland. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

