Death notices

Clark P. Brean, 65, passed away on Sunday, June 21, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
John Joseph Lewis, 87, of Albany passed away June 19, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Harvey Nokes, 73, of Harrisburg passed away Friday evening at Waverly Place in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Patricia Ann Rock, 89, of Corvallis passed away at Regent Court in Corvallis on Monday, June 22, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Betty Sims, 96, of Albany passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Jeffrey L. Crowson, 68, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his Monroe home. Arrangements are pending for this week. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
