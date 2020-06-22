Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clark P. Brean, 65, passed away on Sunday, June 21, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

John Joseph Lewis, 87, of Albany passed away June 19, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Harvey Nokes, 73, of Harrisburg passed away Friday evening at Waverly Place in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Patricia Ann Rock, 89, of Corvallis passed away at Regent Court in Corvallis on Monday, June 22, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.