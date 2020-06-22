Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Clark P. Brean, 65, passed away on Sunday, June 21, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

John Joseph Lewis, 87, of Albany passed away June 19, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Harvey Nokes, 73, of Harrisburg passed away Friday evening at Waverly Place in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Patricia Ann Rock, 89, of Corvallis passed away at Regent Court in Corvallis on Monday, June 22, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Betty Sims, 96, of Albany passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Jeffrey L. Crowson, 68, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his Monroe home. Arrangements are pending for this week. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News