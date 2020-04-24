Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Christine Wygle Cyrus, 43, of Corvallis died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A memorial service is pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

James D. Neal, 74, died on Thursday, April 23, in Crabtree. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Faron “Red” Young Pugh, 84, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News