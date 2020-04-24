Death notices

Sarah Christine Wygle Cyrus, 43, of Corvallis died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A memorial service is pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
James D. Neal, 74, died on Thursday, April 23, in Crabtree. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Faron “Red” Young Pugh, 84, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
