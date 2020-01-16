Death notices

Mary Brookes, 58, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Corvallis. Service details are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.(www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Hal A. Lindsley, 91, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Walter Samuel Rowe, 76, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Claudia Telechea, 77, passed away on January 15, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Susan White, 75, passed away January 16, 2020, in Salem, Oregon. There will be no services for her. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Douglas F. Willis, 62, passed away January 11, 2020, at the veterans hospice facility in Vancouver, Washington. A local memorial service will be held at a later date. All County Cremation and Burial Services is handling arrangements.
Joyce K. Wilson, also known as Rhea Joyce Wilson, of Corvallis, formerly of Salem, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.