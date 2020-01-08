Death notices

Walter L. Badger, 79, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Deanna L. Cramer, 75, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Grace M. Gerton, 97, of Corvallis, passed away January 7, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Marjorie H. Goss, 90, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in Albany. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Kenneth Ray Johnson, 81, of Corvallis, passed away January 6, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Vanah Lyons, 84, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Kimberly J. Richards, 65, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories of Kimberly at www.demossdurdan.com.
Captain Ned O. Shaw, 73, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Patsy A. Wallace, 83, of Lebanon, passed away Monday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.hustonjostfuneralhome.com/)