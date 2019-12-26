Death notices

Michael Wayne Ferebee, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday in Grants Pass. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

David Louis Harris, 71, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clayton L. Heine, 85, of Albany, passed away Wednesday morning at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)