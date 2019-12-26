Death notices

Michael Wayne Ferebee, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday in Grants Pass. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
David Louis Harris, 71, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Clayton L. Heine, 85, of Albany, passed away Wednesday morning at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Joan Hull, 86, of Philomath, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. A viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday December 27, 2019, at McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Carolyn Elizabeth (Otto) Sisson, 76, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)