Death notices

Claus Sass, 76, of Albany passed away Thursday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Willis E. Albin, 94, of Corvallis, passed away June 27, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

