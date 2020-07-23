Death notices

Return to homepage ×
Claus Sass, 76, of Albany passed away Thursday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Willis E. Albin, 94, of Corvallis, passed away June 27, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
