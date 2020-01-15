Death notices

Charles "Tom" Thomas Anderson, 76, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Arthur Peter Aragon, 53, of Corvallis, died January 12, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy Helen Carlson, 96, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Mennonite Home in Albany. Keizer Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Penny Jean Murray, 58, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.(www.aasum-dufour.com)