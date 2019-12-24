Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Fay Louise Fincher, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Irwin Alan Horowitz, Ph.D., 80, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on Monday, December 23, 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A celebration of life memorial gathering is planned for late January 2020. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Joan Hull-Koops, 86, of Philomath, passed away Monday, Dec 23. A viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Fred Raymond Pockrus, 73, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. Condolences for the family can be left at www.aasum-dufour.com.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News