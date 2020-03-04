Death notices

Stephanie Jean Hendrickson, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaRea D. Johnston, 84, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Jeffrey Lawrence Miller, 41, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Rosa Lee Monday, 92, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away March 1, 2020. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene.