Death notices

Stephanie Jean Hendrickson, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
LaRea D. Johnston, 84, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Jeffrey Lawrence Miller, 41, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Rosa Lee Monday, 92, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away March 1, 2020. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene.