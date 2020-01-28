Death notices

Harriet A. Alexander, 65, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, in Lebanon. You may leave your condolences for the family online at www.hustonjost.com.

Robert Dean Hauck, 91, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences online for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

Victor Charles Riley, 99, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, January 25, in Lebanon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Keith Allen Weygandt, 63, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)