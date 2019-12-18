Death notices

Carol Ann Burton, 69, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Corvallis. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Paul P. Cull, Ph.D., 76, passed away at his home in Corvallis, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
George Leaming Eldredge, 89, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Cecil Estep, 92, of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Mae Carolyn Estep, 98, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Jill Diane Hicks, 55 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Please leave condolences at www.weddle-funeral.com.
John Junior Schlegel, 95, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Loverna Wilson, age 78, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.