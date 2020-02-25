Death notices

Beverly Jean Kunzler, 82, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 20, at Waverly Place. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Laurie Jo Barlow Longanecker, 66, El Centro, California, formerly of Albany, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Arrangements by Frye Chapel and Mortuary, Brawley, California. No serves will be held per her request.

Larry A. Rader, 75, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday in Corvallis. Private family services were held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

