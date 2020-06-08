Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lauren Appollo Hesson, 77, of Sweet Home, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Sarah Jacks, 40, of Corvallis, died June 4, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Carroll Leon Larabee, 92, of Albany, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Coleen D. Gee Lossett, 62, of Albany and Roberts Creek, British Columbia died at Albany General Hospital on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Will Smith, 76, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Portland. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Hayden A. Tobey, 88 of Albany, died June 1, 2020 at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)