Death notices

Susan H. Cook, 68, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

James Ray Gallimore, 56, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at his Corvallis residence. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin Lloyde Harper, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on January 4, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Elsie Laverne Tanis, 89, of Lacomb, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Charles "Martin" Simonson, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at his home Saturday, January 4, 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.