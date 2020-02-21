Death notices

Donna L. Brown, 85, passed away in Lebanon on Thursday, February 20, 2020. To leave condolences for the family and to read her obituary, please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Sarah J. Lovelady, 90, of Albany, passed away February 20, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.

Michael Luther Ryan, 58, of Newport, Oregon, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)