Death notices

Donna L. Brown, 85, passed away in Lebanon on Thursday, February 20, 2020. To leave condolences for the family and to read her obituary, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Sarah J. Lovelady, 90, of Albany, passed away February 20, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.
You have free articles remaining.
Michael Luther Ryan, 58, of Newport, Oregon, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Ronald Arthur Swartzendruber, 48, passed away at Salem Hospital February 19, 2020. Arrangements are being made by Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Donna Mae Tagen, 75, of Lebanon and Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday at a care home in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Jennie Volk, 96, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.