Death Notice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard “Dick” Cochran, 100, of Albany passed away at Lydia's House in Albany. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfunrealhome.com

Sonja Maxine Lake, 79, of Albany passed away on September 1, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home in Albany Oregon is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuenralhome.com

James “Jim” Donald Roberts, 90, of Halsey passed away Friday, September 04, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Shedd Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuenralhome.com

George Roger Virtue, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Janice Olbrich Gerdemann, 95, of Albany passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

William "Bill" Schaub, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com