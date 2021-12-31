Death Notice

 Skip to main content
William Elliott, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Patrick Ward Fahey, 70, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry Lorraine Hunt, 72, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Anthony "Tony" R. Michalski, 70, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Wednesday, December 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cameron Seeley, 34, formerly of Corvallis, died December 20, in Mesa, Arizona. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Thomas Dynes Whitlatch, 69, of Albany, passed away Friday at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

