Death Notice

Dan Sadler Cowley, 84, of Albany passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

John Holmes, 99, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his Corvallis home. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Kelsey, of Lebanon, 71, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Judith E. "Judy" Kraft, 80, of Corvallis passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem is handling the arrangements.